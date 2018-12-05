Packers fire top assistant Winston Moss hours after tweet about Aaron Rodgers and coaching search
Thanks, Twitter!
The Green Bay Packers decided to part ways with top assistant coach Winston Moss on Tuesday, hours after Moss sent out a tweet many perceived to be critical of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team's coaching staff.
Moss, who has been a linebackers coach for the Packers since 2006 and an associate head coach under Mike McCarthy since 2007, fired off an interesting tweet on Tuesday afternoon. In it, Moss seemingly declares that the Packers need to find a head coach who will hold Rodgers (and the rest of the team) to a championship standard.
About nine hours later, Wilson got a call from interim head coach Joe Philbin letting him know that his services were no longer needed. Although it's currently unknown whether Wilson's dismissal came (at least partly) because of his tweet on the team's coaching search, a follow-up posted Tuesday night seems to suggest that might be the case. After Moss shared the news of his firing, he hashtagged "#ThanksTwitter."
The Packers released a brief statement confirming Moss' dismissal on Tuesday night.
"We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years," Philbin said. "We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward."
Moss, 52, spent his tenure in Green Bay closely tied to coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired shortly after the Packers' dismal loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Moss was hired by McCarthy shortly after McCarthy assumed the team's head coaching vacancy in 2006 and was considered to be the head coach's right-hand man.
With that in mind, maybe it's not entirely surprising that he was quick to follow McCarthy out the door.
