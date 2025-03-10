Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst watched the Philadelphia Eagles repeatedly dominate his offensive line in his team's 22-10 NFC wild card round loss, and his actions have indicated that he's doing everything to avoid that outcome in 2025.

The Packers are signing San Francisco 49ers left guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract, according to NFL Media. The amount of guaranteed money on the deal isn't publicly known yet, but Spotrac is reporting the only guaranteed dollars in the deal will be the 27-year-old's signing bonus. That contract structure will give Gutekunst some flexibility in the coming years. This signing likely is a precursor to officially moving two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins from left guard to center to replace the outgoing Josh Myers, who will officially hit the open market when the new league year starts Wednesday.

Banks has surrendered only one sack on 897 pass-blocking snaps since 2023, according to TruMedia, so he should do well in keeping Packers quarterback Jordan Love upright and healthy after the latter suffered knee and groin sprains in 2024. His addition could help boost Green Bay's top 10 scoring offense (27.1 points per game in 2024, eighth-best in the NFL) by helping center become a stronger position with Jenkins taking over for Myers as a ripple effect of this transaction.