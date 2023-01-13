Similar to Brett Favre's final years in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers' recent offseasons have been fueled by questions regarding his future with the storied franchise. That will again be the case this offseason for Rodgers, the Packers' starting quarterback since succeeding Favre in 2008.

Rodgers was non-committal on his plans for next season shortly following Green Bay's season-ending loss to the Lions last Sunday night. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Friday that Rodgers is "going to take some time" as he ponders his future, via ESPN.

Gutekunst said that he had "really good conversations" with Rodgers prior to the Packers breaking rank for the offseason.

"I really respect the process he goes through after the season," Gutekunst said of Rodgers, who agreed to come back last season in early March after he and the Packers came to terms on a lucrative contract extension.

Rodgers' extension puts him under contract through the 2026 season, when he would be 43 years old. But during Sunday's postgame press conference, Rodgers made it clear that his contract -- specifically the money he would earn during the remaining four years of the deal -- won't play into his decision regarding his future.

"It's a little raw right now," Rodgers said following Green Bay's loss to Detroit. "It's just a little bit after the game, so I wanna take the emotion out of it and have conversations and see where the organization is, and see how I feel after some time has passed."

"Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself?" the QB asked himself later in the press conference. "Do I wanna go back and gear up for another grind? Or is it time? Is it time to step away? Is it time for another voice to be leading this team? I think I need to get away and contemplate those things. ... It could be time to step away. But I could take some time and say, 'Hell no, man, I need to get back out there and go another run.' But I'll have to see what it feels like once I'm away from it."

After two relatively smooth regular seasons, the 2022 season was anything but for the Packers and Rodgers, who lost his top receiver, Davante Adams, during last offseason after Adams was traded to the Raiders. With Adams gone, and with several of Green Bay's skill position players injured, the Packers sputtered out to a 4-8 start.

Green Bay found its footing late in the season, winning four straight games while putting itself in a position to make the playoffs with a win over the Lions last Sunday night. But the Packers came up on the wrong end of a 20-16 score while missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The season was a challenging one for Rodgers, the league's MVP the previous two seasons. Rodgers did not make the Pro Bowl this year after failed to throw for over 4,000 yards in a season in which he played at least 16 games for the first time since 2015. Rodgers' 26 touchdown passes was his fewest since 2019, while his 12 interceptions was his highest total in a dozen years.

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • #12 CMP% 64.6 YDs 3695 TD 26 INT 12 YD/Att 6.82 View Profile

Should this be the end of his career, Rodgers said that he has no regrets. During his 15 years as the Packers' quarterback, Rodgers was named to 10 Pro Bowls and was a four-time All-Pro. He won league MVP honors in 2014, 2020 and in 2021. Rodgers' greatest achievement came in 2010, when he won MVP honors after leading the Packers to a Super Bowl victory over the Steelers.

"I have a lot of pride in what I've accomplished in this league," Rodgers said on Sunday night. "You wanna go out and win the Super Bowl, but it's very rare that that actually gets to happen. You don't wanna lose your last game and miss out on the playoffs, but this is a great profession and a really tough business and doesn't always end with rainbows for everybody."