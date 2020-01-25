Packers GM expects to face restrictions in free agency as team looks to retain talent
The Packers went on a rare offseason spending spree in 2019, but have to take care of their own players in 2020
The Green Bay Packers were one of the most active teams in free agency last offseason, signing Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Billy Turner and Adrian Amos to a combined $182 million in deals on the first day of free agency. The result netted the Packers a 13-3 record (tied for the best in the NFC) and a trip to the conference championship game.
Green Bay hasn't experienced a spending spree in free agency since the 1990s, which helped give the franchise its first Super Bowl title in 29 years. The Packers will have to keep spending in order to give franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers an opportunity at a second championship.
Of course, the Packers also have to keep their homegrown talent.
"(We will have) a little bit more restrictions (in free agency) if we're going to do everything we want with the guys who are here," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, via the team's website. "I have a lot of optimism going forward. We have a lot of work to do. Excited to get there. We've got a lot of decisions to make coming up."
The Packers have decisions to make with linebackers Blake Martinez and Kyler Fackrell, who are looking for their second contracts. Also hitting free agency are tackle Bryan Bulaga, kicker Mason Crosby, and corner Tramon Williams, three of the team's longest tenured players. Green Bay has slightly over $32 million in available salary cap space this offseason, which is going to hinder their ability to go on another free agent spending spree.
Green Bay can create more cap space by making a tough decision on tight end Jimmy Graham ($8 million saved if cut), but Gutekunst said Graham wants to continue playing. The Packers also want to get a long term deal done with nose tackle Kenny Clark, who will be playing under his fifth-year option in 2020.
"I've got a lot of Ted Thompson in me," Gutekunst said. "I'd like to keep them all. I wish our roster size could be a lot bigger than what it is. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way."
Green Bay appears set to be active in free agency again, just in a different way than last offseason.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl schedule: Date, time, kickoff
We've got all the important details for you ahead of Super Bowl LIV
-
Kansas City Chiefs season in review
Here's the path the Kansas City Chiefs took to Super Bowl LIV
-
San Francisco 49ers season in review
A look back at every single game on the Niners' road to Super Bowl LIV
-
Super Bowl LIV: How to watch, stream
Super Bowl LIV is almost ready for kickoff; here's what you need to know to follow all of the...
-
Super Bowl 2020: Opponents, more info
Find out what you need to know about before Super Bowl Sunday hits us
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete primer
We'll get you caught up with everything you need to know to get ready for Super Bowl LIV
-
Senior Bowl 2020: Live updates
Follow along with all the action from Mobile as NFL Draft season welcomes its first big milestone...
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game