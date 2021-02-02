Last offseason, most people in and around the NFL thought the Green Bay Packers would do whatever they could to surround Aaron Rodgers with better talent than they had the year before. Green Bay seemingly had needs at wide receiver and tight end, and the team had money to spend in free agency and a decent amount of draft capital. As you likely know, that's not how it went down.

The Packers' most notable free-agent signing was Devin Funchess (who eventually opted out of the season due to the coronavirus), and instead of using their draft capital to find weapons for Rodgers, they instead used their first three draft picks on players who, in an ideal scenario for the team, would not contribute much as rookies. One of those players was former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, for whom the Packers traded up at the tail end of the first round.

Of course, things worked out fairly well for the Packers. They went 13-3 and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they even made a trip to the NFC title game. Going forward, it's possible that A.J. Dillon and/or Josiah Deguara could become more integral contributors in the near-term, but given Rodgers' success this season (he's likely to win NFL MVP) it seems like Love may not get on the field any time soon.

If general manager Brian Gutekunst is to be believed, that's actually just fine with him and the rest of the organization. "I view Jordan as a very talented prospect that we're excited about developing," Gutekunst said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "I know that's not the norm having quarterbacks sit for a long time, but we certainly believe in that."

It's worth noting that Rodgers himself sat behind Brett Favre for the first three years of his career before becoming the starter in Year 4. Rodgers, like Love, was a late first-round pick drafted to eventually take over for a franchise legend. That plan worked out pretty well last time around, though obviously, there is no guarantee that it does so again.