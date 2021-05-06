The Green Bay Packers remain adamant that they will not be trading star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but they are preparing for the worst case scenario. On Thursday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Packers have begun exploring quarterbacks they can add for OTAs and training camp, and that their search includes veteran signal-callers as well.

Even if this drama with Rodgers never occurred, the Packers would probably still be in the market for a quarterback. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on roster, so Green Bay was likely to add a camp body at the very least. With this situation they found themselves in with their star quarterback, however, that addition will likely be a veteran now. There aren't many options out there at this point in time, but Blake Bortles, Nick Mullens, Robert Griffin III and Matt Barkley are a few names still looking for new deals.

This whole fiasco began a week ago, when it was reported that Rodgers had told members within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team. There were also reports he wants general manager Brian Gutekunst fired, and that he's even threatening retirement unless the situation is repaired "to his liking." A report from Pro Football Talk stated Rodgers has interest in the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers as potential landing spots if a trade were to come to fruition.

Rodgers is under contract, but will more than likely not be present at OTAs or training camp. If he does in fact retire or that holdout lasts into the regular season, Rodgers would have a $23 million signing bonus that he'd owe the Packers, and would also have to forfeit his $14.7 million salary, according to Pro Football Talk.