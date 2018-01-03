Packers housecleaning continues as two key offensive assistants reportedly let go

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, it appears that the Packers have decided to fix things by going into total housecleaning mode.

According to ESPN.com, the Packers have decided to get rid of offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. Heads have been rolling in Green Bay since Sunday, when the Packers' 7-9 season ended with a 35-11 loss to the Lions.

Besides Bennett and Van Pelt, the Packers have also fired their defensive coordinator (Dom Capers) and demoted their general manager (Ted Thompson) over the past 48 hours.

The one person who didn't get fired was coach Mike McCarthy, who was quietly given a one-year extension at some point during the 2017 season. Although McCarthy's new contract will take him through the 2019 season, that doesn't necessarily mean he's safe.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Packers president Mark Murphy said that McCarthy would definitely be sticking around for the 2018 season.

"Mike is our man. He is our coach. We have all the confidence in the world in Mike that we're going to have great success moving forward," Murphy said.

However, Murphy did add that the new general manager will have the power to bring in his own coach, if that's what he wants, which means McCarthy's job could potentially be in danger if the Packers were to miss the playoffs for a second-straight year.

The rate of turnover in Green Bay is unprecedented. Before this week, McCarthy had fired a total of only one offensive or defensive coordinator during his 12 seasons as coach. In a period of 72 hours since Sunday, the Packers coach doubled that total with the firing of Capers. Besides Capers, assistant linebackers coach Scott McCurley and defensive line coach Mike Trgovac were also let go.

As for Bennett, it looks like he'll be sticking around Green Bay, he just won't be the team's offensive coordinator. According to NFL.com, Bennett will be given a different, unspecified, job with the Packers.

It's not a total surprise that Bennett will be sticking around, considering his ties to the team. Not only did Bennett spend six seasons in Green Bay during his career, but he's been on the team's coaching staff since 2001. Bennett, who's in the Packers' Hall of Fame, started as a running backs coach with the team before being moved to receivers coach, which was the job he held until 2015, when he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

As for Van Pelt, he wasn't technically fired. According to ESPN Wisconsin, Van Pelt's contract expired and the Packers decided not to renew it. Van Pelt, 47, had been on the Packers' coaching staff since 2012.