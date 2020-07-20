Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Marcedes Lewis talks Aaron Rodgers ( 0:58 )

Most NFL teams are set to open 2020 training camp on Tuesday by requiring rookies to report, but the Green Bay Packers will not be one of them. That's according to The Athletic's Jason Wilde, who reported Monday that Green Bay has indefinitely postponed the date for rookies to arrive at team facilities as the league and NFL Players Association continue to negotiate COVID-19 protocols.

"The Packers' plans for having their rookies report to Lambeau Field tomorrow are on hold," Wilde said. "Coach Matt LaFleur had hoped to have them in on July 21, and president/CEO Mark Murphy had written that July 21 was the plan. But they will not be in tomorrow. Plans still 'up in the air.'"

It's unclear if Green Bay's decision also affects the scheduled July 25 report date, which has been designated for the entire roster. But it jibes with the general uncertainty surrounding the rest of the NFL offseason and, ultimately, the 2020 season. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, for example, on Monday suggested all of training camp -- and the rest of the league's schedule -- could be delayed as the NFL finalizes negotiations with the NFLPA over various facets of a pandemic-influenced season.

The Packers' reported decision to postpone rookies' arrival to camp comes a day after a widespread contingent of NFL players took to social media to demand a better, more concrete COVID-19 plan from NFL leadership. Several Packers players, including star wide receiver Davante Adams, were among those who called out the league in anticipation of camp.

"It's bigger than money," Adams tweeted. "NFL, figure this out properly."