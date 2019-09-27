Packers' Jamaal Williams taken off on stretcher after helmet-to-helmet hit by Eagles' Derek Barnett
Barnett received a penalty for the hit on Williams, who had to leave on a stretcher
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher after a late hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett in the first quarter of Thursday Night Football. On the Packers first offensive play, Williams caught a pass from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and was being brought down by Nigel Bradham when Barnett made the hit.
Williams was down for several minutes before leaving the game on a stretcher. Here's a video of the play that caused Williams to leave the game.
The Packers have officially ruled Williams out of the game and they have announced he is being evaluated for neck and head injuries.
Williams did give a thumbs up as he was getting carted off the field. Since leaving the game, Packers running back Aaron Jones has taken over as the lead back and should see the majority of the snaps for the remainder of this game. Barnett was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness, which set the Packers up to score the first touchdown of the game four plays later, capping a five-play, 89-yard drive.
Williams is being evaluated for head and neck injuries, but has feeling and movement in all his extremities.
