Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are one of the more athletically gifted couples in the world, but Owens recently admitted he didn't know exactly how good Biles was when they first met. In fact, Owens says he had no idea that Biles had Olympic gold medals in her trophy case.

In an interview with "The Pivot," Owens and Biles talked about how their relationship began. Owens said he matched with Biles on a dating app and was interested to find out she was a gymnast.

"I never really paid attention to gymnastics," Owens said. "It piqued my curiosity, you know?"

As hard as it is to believe, Owens insisted that he didn't know about Biles, a four-time gold medalist. Owens said he was in college when Biles cleaned up at the 2016 Olympics, and he didn't pay much attention at the time. He did know Biles must be talented just based off her social media following.

"I didn't know who she was at the time," Owens said. "The first thing I saw was that she had a bunch of followers, so in my mind I'm like, 'She's got to be good.' I promise you. Real life story. When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn't have NBC. We didn't have Olympics channels. We're in camp in late July, early August. I'm not paying attention, so I never would have had a moment where I watched."

When Owens and Biles both swiped right, Owens was entering his third season with the Houston Texans. Ryan Clark, former NFL defensive back and co-host of "The Pivot," joked that Owens must have thought he was the catch when the two first met.

"I always say the men are the catch, man," Owens shot back.

After the interview was released, Owens faced criticism for some of his comments, but he has made it clear he won't let that get to him. Owens posted a photo of him and Biles on Instagram with the caption, "Unbothered."

Owens is now in his first season with the Green Bay Packers, and he has made 67 tackles with one fumble return for a touchdown. Biles is currently gearing up to make a run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.