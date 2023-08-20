It's early, but it appears the Green Bay Packers are in good hands with Jordan Love under center. Following a solid preseason debut in Cincinnati, the Packers' new starting quarterback had another promising outing Saturday night against the New England Patriots.

After two so-so drives to start the game, Love led the Packers on a five-play, 93-yard drive that ended with his 19-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed. The drive's biggest play was Love's 42-yard bomb to Romeo Doubs that was initially ruled as an incomplete pass.

Love is entering a new role this season, and the comfort of a familiar coach is already paying dividends for the Packers' new starting quarterback. Back in the spring, Green Bay head coach Matt LeFleur credited quarterbacks coach Tim Clements for Love's growth as he prepares for the 2023 season.

Clements began working with Love last offseason after working with Kyler Murray for two years as the Cardinals' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

"Just watching him last year. I think Jordan's made some huge strides," LeFleur said at the time, via NFL.com. "I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom, and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he's very, very consistent. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there's no doubt."

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 66.7 YDs 195 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 9.29 View Profile

Clements' first stint in Green Bay began in 2006 when he was named the team's new quarterbacks coach. In 2007, he helped Brett Favre enjoy one of his best seasons in his Hall of Fame career. Clements spent the next four years as Aaron Rodgers' quarterbacks coach; he won a ring while serving in that role at the end of the 2010 season. From 2012-16, Clements spent two years apiece as the Packers' offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Clements spoke candidly about the growth he saw in Love during their first year working together.

"He's probably getting to the point where the game has slowed down for him," Clements said last December. "When that happens, you kind of see things in slow motion. You see where guys are moving, you see where guys should go, and you're able to react quickly.

"It's the things we've worked on the most, which is footwork, the proper drop, going through your progression, not getting stuck on a receiver, not being late with the ball. We work on different route concepts each week, we did a lot in the spring, but then you have to see it play out when you have a defense out there. You have to be able to go from 1-2-3 to your outlet quickly. You can't lock on a guy. You have to process information quickly, figure out where to go, and your footwork plays into that as well. If your feet are right and you're seeing things right, you're able to decide where to go with the ball.

"His footwork, rhythm and getting the ball off on time is where he's gotten a lot better."

Packers fans are hoping that Love's growth will lead to wins for their team, which missed the playoffs during Rodgers' final year in Green Bay. During the draft, the Packers gave Love more help with the selections of tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft along with wideouts Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

Green Bay's brass is hoping the Packers' new pass-catchers will develop a rapport with Love while complementing the team's existing playmakers, a group that includes running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Doubs.

"I think that's important for those guys to grow together, and we took some guys last year that I think really did a nice job in their first year," GM Brian Gutekunst said after the draft, via the Athletic. "We're excited for their growth. So now I think we have a good nucleus of guys, pass=catchers to be able to grow with the quarterback. I think that's important and we'll see how it goes."