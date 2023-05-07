Jordan Love is entering a new role this season, and the comfort of a familiar coach has already paid dividends for the Packers' new starting quarterback. Green Bay head coach Matt LeFleur recently credited quarterbacks coach Tim Clements for Love's growth as he prepares for the 2023 season.

Clements began working with Love last offseason after working with Kyler Murray for two years as the Cardinals' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

"Just watching him last year. I think Jordan's made some huge strides," LeFleur said over the weekend, via NFL.com. "I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom, and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he's very, very consistent. He doesn't sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there's no doubt."

A former quarterback himself -- he had a 13-year pro career after leading Notre Dame to a national title in 1973 -- Clements has worked with several notable quarterbacks over the years. He also knows what it's like to coach under heavy scrutiny.

Clements began his coaching career at Norte Dame as the school's quarterbacks coach in 1992. He worked closely during those years with future No. 2 overall pick Rick Mirer and highly-touted recruit Ron Powlus. After four years in South Bend, Clements served as a quarterbacks coach for four different NFL teams from 1997-05. In 2001, Clements helped Kordell Stewart enjoy a career resurgence that included Stewart setting the Steelers' single season completion percentage record.

Clements' first stint in Green Bay began in 2006 when he was named the team's new quarterbacks coach. In 2007, he helped Brett Favre enjoy one of his best seasons in his Hall of Fame career. Clements spent the next four years as Aaron Rodgers' quarterbacks coach; he won a ring while serving in that role at the end of the 2010 season. From 2012-16, Clements spend two years apiece as the Packers' offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Clements spoke candidly about the growth he saw in Love during their first year working together.

"He's probably getting to the point where the game has slowed down for him," Clements said last December. "When that happens, you kind of see things in slow motion. You see where guys are moving, you see where guys should go, and you're able to react quickly.

"It's the things we've worked on the most, which is footwork, the proper drop, going through your progression, not getting stuck on a receiver, not being late with the ball. We work on different route concepts each week, we did a lot in the spring, but then you have to see it play out when you have a defense out there. You have to be able to go from 1-2-3 to your outlet quickly. You can't lock on a guy. You have to process information quickly, figure out where to go, and your footwork plays into that as well. If your feet are right and you're seeing things right, you're able to decide where to go with the ball.

'His footwork, rhythm and getting the ball off on time is where he's gotten a lot better."

Packers fans are hoping that Love's growth will lead to wins for their team, which missed the playoffs during Rodgers' final year in Green Bay. During the draft, the Packers gave Love more help with the selections of tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft along with wideouts Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

Green Bay's brass is hoping that the Packers' new pass-catchers will develop a rapport with Love while complementing the team's existing playmakers, a group that includes running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and second-year wideout Christian Watson.

"I think that's important for those guys to grow together, and we took some guys last year that I think really did a nice job in their first year," GM Brian Gutekunst said after the draft, via the Athletic. "We're excited for their growth. So now I think we have a good nucleus of guys, pass catchers to be able to grow with the quarterback. I think that's important and we'll see how it goes."