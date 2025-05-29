From a historical standpoint, this is a notable season for Jordan Love, who is entering his third full year as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback.

Green Bay's last two quarterbacks -- Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers -- enjoyed breakout campaigns during their third full seasons as the full-time starter. Favre won the first of three consecutive league MVP awards while leading Green Bay to an NFC title game appearance. Rodgers won Super Bowl MVP honors while helping the Packers capture their most recent title.

Love would surely love to have similar success this season, but he's not putting unnecessary pressure on himself, especially when it comes to being compared to Rodgers and the Packers' magical 2010 season.

"You talk about Super Bowl, that's the goal for us. We talked about that last year, and that's the same message this year," Love said. "We're trying to win a Super Bowl. I'm trying to be that guy and trying to lead them to that.

"I think, when you're talking about Aaron and what he did in his third year, I never try and compare, because that's so hard to do. There's so many different situations that go on. But at the end of the day, like you said, I've been here, going on Year 6, going on my third year playing. Everything is right there in front of us and for this team, so it's just about going out and executing. But the goal is definitely a Super Bowl. That's the mindset that we have, and we're gonna put in the work to hopefully get there."

Love's comments come at the heels of what was a challenging and injury-riddled 2024 season, starting with his season-opening knee injury. The injuries didn't allow Love to have the type of season that he or the Packers certainly envisioned. While Love still played well enough to help lead the Packers to an 11-6 record and a wild card berth, Green Bay's season ended in disappointment following a decisive loss to the eventual champion Eagles.

Love's injuries last season serve as an example of what can derail a player and a team's Super Bowl aspirations. While hard work and preparation are the bedrock of any championship team, luck also often factors into whether or not a team is or isn't hoisting the trophy at season's end.

Green Bay didn't enough breaks last year, but -- especially if Love avoids similar injury issues this season -- there's certainly the possibility that the Packers break through this season. The Packers increased their odds of that happening by bolstering their receiving corps during the NFL Draft. Green Bay drafted former Texas wideout Matthew Golden in the first round and former TCU standout Savion Williams in the third round.

Golden, who led the SEC in touchdown receptions last season, has specifically made a quick impression on Love.

"It's been fun to see him out there," Love said on Wednesday. "The routes he's running, the things he's doing, he looks very smooth. He's got great hands. Great body control, all those things. For him, the biggest thing is, how fast can he pick up the offense and be as consistent as possible knowing the things he needs to do on every play."

Given the upgraded talent around him, Love is certainly set up to have a big year, perhaps one that mirrors Rodgers' 2010 campaign.