Packers' Jordan Love on potential awkwardness with Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm not sure how that's going to work'

The Green Bay Packers pulled a Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers, selecting quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 pick in the NFL Draft. Love is the first skill position player the Packers have selected in the first round since drafting Rodgers, demonstrating how the franchise has failed to give the eight-time Pro Bowler any outside help over the years. Selecting Love appears to be a slap in the face to Rodgers, who is 36 years old and coming off a year where he threw for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions (95.4 rating). Rodgers hasn't even thrown double-digit interceptions in a season since 2010.

While Rodgers is on the back nine of his career, the Packers quarterback still has some good years left in him. That made the Love selection the more confusing, even though the Packers did the same thing 15 years ago (Rodgers went from the potential No. 1 pick to No. 22 overall, a bit different than reaching for Love).

Love isn't sure how Rodgers is going to react to his presence, especially since he eventually will be the quarterback to replace him. Green Bay doesn't select a first-round pick on a quarterback for no reason.

"Yeah, I mean I'm not sure how that's going to work," Love said in a conference call, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "I'm going to get back here and learn as much as I can from Aaron. He's an amazing player and I know I'm going to learn a lot from him. I'm not sure how that situation is going to work but like I said I'm just excited to be behind him and do whatever the team needs when I'm [called] upon."

The Packers haven't helped matters by not speaking with Rodgers, as general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted Thursday night after the pick was made. Favre and Rodgers didn't have the best relationship in the three seasons the two were together in Green Bay, as Favre didn't want the responsibility of mentoring his eventual replacement.

Love will take a different approach toward the future Hall of Fame quarterback. The competitor in Rodgers will think differently than the quarterback tasked with grooming Love.

"I'm already knowing I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers," Love said. "I mean, that's one of the GOATs right there in the game. I'm excited to be able to come back behind him and learn as much as I can."