The Green Bay Packers are hoping to take the next step from double-digit win team to legitimate contender in 2025, and one key to this goal is the performance of the wide receiving corps. Green Bay hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021, and the 33 drops this group recorded in 2024 tied for third-most in the NFL.

This offseason, the Packers invested in Jordan Love's infrastructure. Not only did Green Bay select a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002, which ended the longest active drought in the NFL, but the Packers actually drafted two wide receivers with their first three picks. Green Bay selected Matthew Golden out of Texas at No. 23 overall and TCU's Savion Williams at No. 87 overall, with offensive lineman Anthony Belton selected in the middle at No. 54 overall.

During a recent interview with NFL Network at training camp, Love said he was surprised by the help Green Bay's front office acquired for him early in the draft.

"I was definitely surprised, going into that first round, having the draft here in Green Bay, and hearing for the first time since 2000-and-whatever getting a receiver," Love said, via Pro Football Talk. "So I was excited getting Matthew Golden, then Savion, those are two guys that I think are going to add some dynamic weapons to our passing game. We've got a lot of weapons."

Golden could be a dynamic weapon for Love on Day 1. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and led the Longhorns with 987 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns this past season. The same could be said about Williams, who is a 6-foot-5 gadget player that Matt LaFleur will surely move around in his offense. Last season for the Horned Frogs, Williams caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 322 yards and six more scores.

The Packers also have Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks at receiver, but this group will have to be more consistent moving forward if the Packers want to reach the promised land. Golden and Williams should help with that.