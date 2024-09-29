Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is appealing a fine that was recently handed down by the NFL for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet during the club's Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Media. Jacobs was fined $45,020 for lowering his shoulder/helmet on a first down run with just over five minutes to play in regulation last week. No flag was thrown on the play.

While Jacobs is appealing this fine, this report also notes that the veteran was among a short list of players who were warned by the NFL before the season for committing safety violations. That could lead to future punishment, including a possible suspension if he continues to commit these infractions. The NFL recently suspended Chargers star safety Derwin James for Week 3 due to him lowering his head on a hit to Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Last season, Jacobs was fined twice for use of helmet. One of those fines was rescinded, while the other was reduced.

Here's the play from Week 3 that led to Jacobs' latest fine:

Jacobs, who began his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers in the offseason. Through three games, the back has rushed for 278 yards, which is sixth in the NFL.