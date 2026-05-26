Packers' Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic violence charges, denies allegations

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday and faces five charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident. The Hobart-Lawrence (Wisc.) Police Department booked Jacobs into the Brown County Jail on charges of battery -- domestic abuse, criminal damage to property -- domestic abuse, disorderly conduct -- domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim.

According to a police department release, authorities responded at approximately 8:37 a.m. on May 23 to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs. According to NFL Media, Jacobs turned himself into police on Tuesday. Because it remains an ongoing investigation, Hobart-Lawrence Police did not release additional details.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public," Jacobs' attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duhac, said in a statement. "We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

Jacobs enters his third season with the Packers in 2026, and four years removed from his NFL rushing title with the Las Vegas Raiders, he remains one of the league's most productive ball carriers. He racked up 929 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and would have likely crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in his career if not for missing two games.

"We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said.

In addition to his rushing title, Jacobs also accumulated three Pro Bowl appearances and a 2022 first-team All-Pro selection during his first seven years in the NFL.