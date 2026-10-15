Josh Jacobs doesn't want any of the key evidence from his criminal case to be released, and to make sure it stays under lock and key, the Packers running back has filed a lawsuit against the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin in an effort to permanently block access to the evidence, which includes an alleged video of the incident.

According to the lawsuit, which was obtained by ABC-7 in Wisconsin, Jacobs and his legal team listed a multitude of reasons why the evidence shouldn't be released. For one, Jacobs said he wanted to protect the identity of the woman involved in the May 23 altercation. After being charged in the incident, the Packers running back eventually pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors back in September.

Jacobs' legal team argued that releasing the evidence and video could lead to unwanted public attention for the woman, known as ANM in court documents.

"ANM is a crime victim who seeks closure, not public attention. ANM is not publicly known by her identity and has deliberately avoided public discourse concerning the underlying incident," the lawsuit states. "Public release of records that identify, depict, locate or disclose sensitive information concerning ANM would force unwanted exposure upon her and risk revictimizing her through new public scrutiny."

Jacobs' legal team also mentioned that releasing the video could open the door to possible robberies at his place of residence.

"Public sports figures have been targeted for robbery and related property crimes," the lawsuit states. "The public availability of Plaintiff's schedule or travel information increases the risk that persons could identify periods when Plaintiff is away from home and use released information concerning the residence, garage, access points, security arrangements, or property to target the property."

The key piece of evidence here is the video. After Jacobs pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 10, there was some speculation that the NFL might soon reinstate him or at least hand out a suspension so he would know how many games he could expect to miss, but that hasn't happened. Instead, the league has kept him on the commissioner's exempt list and one reason for that is likely due to the existence of the video. The NFL wants to see it, but hasn't been able to yet.

The league has filed a public records request to obtain the video, but it still hasn't been provided.

Back in 2014, the NFL suspended Ray Rice for two games after he was arrested for assault. However, that turned into an indefinite suspension after an alarming video of the incident was released. Due to that situation, it seems likely that the league won't make a decision on Jacobs until it gets a chance to see the video.

In a statement on Oct. 11, the NFL wouldn't even offer an estimate on when a decision might be made about Jacobs' playing future.

"The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy. There's no timeline," the league said in a statement to USA Today.

As for the evidence in the case, it had been sealed, but back on Sept. 23, a judge's order lifted the temporary restriction with the understanding that the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department would "apply a balancing test between the rights of the public, the defendant and the victim in deciding whether to release the records."

That ruling opened the door for the video to be released, but Jacobs' lawsuit has closed that door. At least for now.

What this all means for the Packers is that Jacobs is going to remain sidelined until the situation gets resolved. Although Jacobs will continue to get paid while he's on the commissioner's exempt list, he's not eligible to practice or play in any games. And since there's currently no timeline for a resolution, it's impossible to say when Jacobs will be back on the field.

In five games without Jacobs this season, the Packers have averaged just 60.4 yards per game on the ground, which ranks dead last in the NFL by nearly 20 yards per game.