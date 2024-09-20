Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has a chance to break a long-standing NFL record this week, but it's probably a record that he'd prefer NOT to be breaking.

If Jacobs catches three passes without scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, then he'll set the record for most receptions in NFL history without recording a receiving touchdown.

During his five seasons with the Raiders, Jacobs scored 46 touchdowns on the ground, but he never reached the end zone a single time through the air, despite catching 197 passes.

The record for most receptions without a touchdown catch belongs to former NFL running back Gerald Riggs. During his 10-year career, Riggs caught a total of 201 passes, but he finished his career with ZERO touchdown catches. Riggs, who played for both Atlanta (1982-88) and Washington (1989-91) during his career, had two different seasons where he finished with at least 30 receptions, but he wasn't able to reach the end zone either time.

Riggs originally set the record in 1987, which means he's held the mark for 37 years. He played four more seasons after breaking the record and just kept adding to it. Riggs did win a Super Bowl with Washington during his final season, so at least he did get a ring to go along with his unfortunate record.

Besides Jacobs, the only player who has come remotely close to breaking the record was Eric Bieniemy, who caught 146 passes without a touchdown during his nine-year career. Bieniemy, Jacobs and Riggs are the only three players in NFL history to catch at least 140 passes in their career without a touchdown.

For Jacobs, he's been inching closer to the record this year. After being held without a catch during Green Bay's Week 1 loss to the Eagles in Brazil, he rebounded to catch two passes during the Packers' win over the Colts in Week 2. With those two catches, Jacobs now has 199 for his career, which means he's just two away from tying Riggs' mark and three away from setting the unfortunate record.

Jacobs will certainly be hoping that Jordan Love is under center for the Packers this week and that's mostly because Love promised during the preseason that he wouldn't let Jacobs break the record.

"No, that's not going to happen," Love said of Jacobs possibly breaking the record when he was asked about it back in July. "I saw that the other day. I'm surprised he doesn't have any touchdowns yet. Let's see, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him, I said, 'Bro, we're going to get you a touchdown, for sure.'"

Although Love might go out of his way to make sure Jacobs gets a TD, there's no guarantee he'll be on the field against the Titans on Sunday. The Packers quarterback sat out Week 2 with an MCL sprain and he's been limited in practice this week.

If Love can't go, that means Malik Willis will be getting the start for Green Bay and Jacobs will have to hope that Love has passed the word on to Willis that the Packers really, really need to get the running back a receiving touchdown on Sunday.

Of course, there is a chance that Jacobs could miss Sunday's game. The running back has been limited in practice this week with a back injury and if he can't go, that means he wouldn't be able to break the record until Week 4 at the earliest. By then, Love might be back on the field (if he doesn't play this week) and as the QB said during the preseason, he'll be looking to get Jacobs a touchdown catch.