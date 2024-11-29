The Green Bay packers won their third straight game on Thanksgiving night, defeating the Miami Dolphins, 30-17. Jordan Love and Co. were in control from beginning to end, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Dolphins entered Week 13 on a three-game win streak of their own, but they were out-physicaled by the Packers. There were concerns about how Miami would fare in the cold weather, and Green Bay's players noticed the Dolphins were uncomfortable.

"Them boys looked cold out there," Packers running back Josh Jacobs said after the game, per NFL Media.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney also believes the elements played a role in Green Bay's victory.

"Obviously, they're coming from Miami, it's hot there, and then when you come here and play in that cold weather, you get affected by it," McKinney said, via CBS News. "So I think it affected everybody on that team."

Tua Tagovailoa has lost the six coldest starts of his NFL career, and Thursday night was the second-coldest game he's ever started. The Dolphins own the longest active losing streak in games where the kickoff temperature was below 40 degrees with 12 straight losses.

This was a costly loss for Miami, as the Dolphins now have just an 8.5% chance to make the playoffs according to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh's simulations.