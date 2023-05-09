The Packers locker room has undergone one very noticeable change over the past week and that change is that Aaron Rodgers' locker has officially been reassigned.

After an 18-year career in Green Bay that included four MVP awards and one Super Bowl win, no one would have been surprised if the Packers had let Rodgers locker go empty this year, but instead, the team officially turned the page on their former quarterback by giving his locker to a rookie.

The new owner of Rodgers' locker is former Penn State QB Sean Clifford, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. When a rookie gets assigned a new locker, it's not usually something that makes headlines, but Clifford has had to answer multiple questions about his new locker over the past few days.

"Obviously I understand who was in here before and I respect everything about that," Clifford said, via ESPN.com.

According to Clifford, he knew he got Rodgers' locker because at least 10 different people mentioned it during his first day at the practice facility. As Clifford notes, though, he didn't get to pick his locker, he simply took the one he was assigned.

"I came in and I found my name on the plate and I sat down," the rookie QB said. "I'm doing whatever it takes to win games here. I'm very appreciative of the opportunity. Green Bay has a guy who's going to come in and give them their all, and I can promise that. I'm just trying to create my own legacy now and continue to just to get better."

Clifford made it clear that he doesn't feel any extra pressure just because he's taking over Rodgers' locker.

"It's a locker to me, and I'm just excited to be in the locker room with these guys," Clifford said. "As long as you see your name, right? That's all that matters for me -- just being in the NFL and having this opportunity, one that I've dreamed about for so long, and to have it as a reality, that's all that matters."

In another twist, Clifford will be wearing No. 8 this year, which is the same number that Rodgers will be wearing with the Jets.

As things currently stand, it's looking like Clifford will actually have a good chance to make the Packers' roster this year. There are only three quarterbacks on the roster right now and the Packers will definitely be keeping two. Jordan Love is the starter and then there's Clifford, who will be battling with Danny Etling for the backup spot.