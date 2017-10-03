Packers legend Brett Favre reveals he wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys

When Brett Favre was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, he went in as a Green Bay Packers legend. But if he had it his way, he would've entered the Hall of Fame as a Dallas Cowboy.

On Monday, Favre revealed that he wanted to be the Cowboys' quarterback.

"I wanted to be the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback," Favre told "The Doomsday Podcast" (hosted by Ed Werder and Matt Mosley). "When I was a little kid, my favorite player -- and still my favorite player of all time -- was Roger Staubach. There was nothing about the Cowboys I could not tell you.

"To have a chance, first of all, to play in the National Football League is a tremendous honor. And although I didn't get to play for the Cowboys, I got to play against them. And I got to meet Roger Staubach. I'd like to call him -- I think it's OK to say -- a good friend. I still get goosebumps when I talk to him."

Favre actually played for four teams in his 20-year career -- the Falcons, Packers, Jets, and Vikings -- but the timing never worked out for him to join the Cowboys. The Falcons took Favre in the second round of the 1991 draft. At that point in time, Troy Aikman was quarterbacking the Cowboys. When the Falcons traded Favre to Green Bay before the 1992 season, Aikman was still in Dallas. And then, of course, Favre became the Hall of Fame quarterback he is today during his 16 years with the Packers. When it came time for Favre to move on to the Jets and then the Vikings, Tony Romo was firmly entrenched as the Cowboys' starter.

It seems doubtful that Favre would have any real regrets with the way things worked out. He's second all-time in passing touchdowns with 508, second in passing yards with 71,838, and he's a Super Bowl champion. For what it's worth, the Cowboys won three Super Bowls during Favre's career. So, they probably don't regret anything either.

Still, as Ed Werder pointed out, one game changed how the entire situation played out.