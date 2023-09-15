A Packers' living legend has publicly offered Aaron Rodgers his support following his season-ending injury. Jerry Kramer, a Hall of Fame lineman who won five championships with Vince Lombardi's Packers of the 1960s, offered his "deepest condolences" to Rodgers, the longest-tenured player in the franchise's rich history.

"Our deepest condolences to Aaron," Kramer said via social media. "Like many of you, we were horrified to see last night's injury and to hear the outcome of today's MRI – a possible career-ending injury – is just so painful. ... Aaron, keep your mind right, keep your attitude right and get through this."

Kramer and Rodgers are clearly fans of one another. In 2018, Rodgers publicly congratulated Kramer on his long-awaited Hall of Fame induction. The two exchanged pleasantries when Kramer served as an honorary captain during the team's Week 2 win over the Vikings that season.

"Aaron came over and congratulated me, looked in my eye and said some things," Kramer said, via Packers.com. "That was very nice. It was a strong moment. It was great to have that."

Rodgers' injury was a gut punch to Jets fans and general fans of Rodgers, a four-time league MVP who many consider to be the most talented quarterback in league history. And while he is no longer on their team, there is surely at least parts of the Packers' fan base who continue to support the player who led Green Bay to its last Super Bowl win back in 2010.

Kramer is obviously one of Rodgers' fans who was disappointed to see his first season with the Jets end so quickly. He is also among Rodgers' fans who are pulling for the quarterback to make a successful recovery so that he gets back on the field in 2024.

That's what Rodgers apparently wants, too. While he said that he is "heartbroken," Rodgers alluded to returning next season in his first public comments following his injury.