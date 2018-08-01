Packers linebacker Jake Ryan reportedly will miss the 2018 season with a torn ACL

For the first time since 2009, Dom Capers won't be heading up the Green Bay Packers' defense, but new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has an early obstacle. Linebacker Jake Ryan is reportedly likely to be out for the season with a torn ACL, per Adam Schefter. Ryan, who was carted off of practice Monday with a knee injury, was primed for a big season with the Packers.

The linebacker was second on the team with 81 tackles in 2017, also tallying a sack, a forced fumble and recovered fumble. The injury will stretch the Packers' defense extremely thin, and third-round rookie Oren Burks may need to accelerate his growth. The team is going to have to do some shuffling to give Pettine the personnel to succeed. The Packers' 3-4 defense allows the team some flexibility at the linebacker position, but losing Ryan is a huge blow all the same.

Pro Football Focus noted that in 2017, Ryan was the NFL's second-most effective inside linebacker against the run, trailing only the Panthers' Luke Kuechly.

Jake Ryan was the second most productive inside linebacker against the run in 2017. pic.twitter.com/K19nFKSz7D — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 30, 2018

The Packers' other linebacker positions include 2017 tackle leader Blake Martinez, Nick Perry and Clay Matthews. While Martinez plays the run well, Ryan's loss will be felt on the side opposite from him. Matthews got surgery earlier this offseason after being struck in the nose at a charity softball game. That, however, ultimately won't affect his season.

The Packers were 22nd in the NFL in yards allowed last year, and 17th against the run. Losing Ryan could hurt those numbers this year.

Perhaps even more unfortunate for Ryan: He'll be a free agent after this season as his rookie contract expires. While he'll still get offers, this may affect the numbers in those offers. The Packers will try to bounce back and make it back to the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers back at the helm, but Ryan is a big contributor to their defense.