Packers vs. Lions live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights, stats for Week 1 game

Sunday afternoon's showdown at Lambeau Field between the two-time defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions and the rival Green Bay Packers was already going to be one of Week 1's most anticipated matchups.

Green Bay's blockbuster trade deal to acquire All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks ratchets up the excitement for this contest tenfold. Parsons will join a Packers defense that already features Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary and All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney to combat a Lions offense that led the NFL in scoring (33.2 points per game, best in franchise history. The Packers will also feature a big name debut on the offensive side of the ball with 2025 first-round pick wide receiver Matthew Golden, who Green Bay lists as a starter, lacing it up for the first time in the NFL regular season.

However, Detroit will be working through some adjustments on the offensive side of the ball despite not much changing about their on-field personnel. The Lions lost both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, now the head coach of the New York Jets, in the offseason.

