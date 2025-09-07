Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love just missed on putting the Packers up 14-0. His third down throw to wide receiver Romeo Doubs was just a touch too high in the front left corner of the end zone. Veteran kicker Brandon McManus drilled his 34-yard-field goal attempt to put Green Bay up 10-0 with 3:58 left in the opening quarter. Love is 8 for 12 for 93 yards and a touchdown to begin the game.
Packers vs. Lions live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights, stats for Week 1 game
The Packers and Lions face off in Week 1 NFC North showdown
Sunday afternoon's showdown at Lambeau Field between the two-time defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions and the rival Green Bay Packers was already going to be one of Week 1's most anticipated matchups.
Green Bay's blockbuster trade deal to acquire All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks ratchets up the excitement for this contest tenfold. Parsons will join a Packers defense that already features Pro Bowl edge rusher Rashan Gary and All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney to combat a Lions offense that led the NFL in scoring (33.2 points per game, best in franchise history. The Packers will also feature a big name debut on the offensive side of the ball with 2025 first-round pick wide receiver Matthew Golden, who Green Bay lists as a starter, lacing it up for the first time in the NFL regular season.
However, Detroit will be working through some adjustments on the offensive side of the ball despite not much changing about their on-field personnel. The Lions lost both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, now the head coach of the Chicago Bears, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, now the head coach of the New York Jets, in the offseason.
Stay tuned to our live blog below for analysis, highlights and recaps of all the action from Lambeau Field.
Where to watch Lions vs. Packers
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Packers -2.5; O/U 47.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
New Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons beat Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to the inside on his first snap with Green Bay to pressure Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff into a short checkdown to running back Jahmyr Gibbs on third-and-7. The play went for a loss of two, and the Lions were forced to go three-and-out. The Packers are already enjoying their investment in the 26-year-old four-time Pro Bowler.
Love cruised on his opening drive of the 2025 season en route to throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft. He completed six of his eight passes for 65 yards and the score, but how he did it was significant. Love did a great job of taking what the defense gave him, checking out to his tight ends in the flat and holding the football a second longer to hit rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden to move the chains. That's a big step up from a year ago when Love would sometimes look to rifle the football through tight coverage with regularity.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense will take the field first
Parsons (back) was limited in practice all week, but he didn't need a shot for his back today. Great sign for Green Bay who hopes to have him play as much as he can in Week 1
Green Bay selecting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft marked their first first-round wide receiver since 2002, snapping the longest such drought in the common draft era (since 1967). Packers quarterback Jordan Love ranks 21st in the NFL in terms of yards per pass attempt to wide receivers but fourth in the league in yards per pass per attempt when targeting running backs and tight ends.
Jordan Love Yards/Pass Attempt by Target Position Since 2023
NFL Rank
WR 8.0 21st
RB/TE 7.3 4th
The Lions have won three straight road games at the Packers for the first time since 1986-1988. Detroit was 3-27 in their previous 30 road games at the Packers prior to this three-game win streak in Green Bay. The Lions have not won four straight road games at the Packers in over 70 years. They won five in a row from 1950-1954. Those Detroit squad were led by Hall of Fame quarterback Bobby Layne, and the team hadn't yet been bought by the Ford family.
Lions All-Time Road Games at Packers
W-L
2022-pres 3-0
1992-2021 3-27
1930-1991 24-34-4
Parsons, No. 1, wasn't quite as coordinator with the Packer pregame warmup celebration entering his team debut vs. the Detroit Lions.
New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton is having to replace Ben Johnson after historic production. The Lions scored 177 offensive touchdowns during Ben Johnson's three years calling the plays. That's the most in a three-year span in NFL history.
Most Offensive TD in Three-Year Span, NFL History
2022-24 Lions 177 <<
1999-01 Rams 176
2012-14 Broncos 175
>> Spans Ben Johnson's tenure as OC
According to CBS Sports Research, Detroit lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell is the only offensive tackle to start every game and allow one or fewer sacks across each of the last two seasons. He's allowed just two sacks, one each year, on 1,242 pass-blocking snaps.
Parsons is the NFL's second player, along with Hall of Famer Reggie White, since sacks became an individual statistic in 1982 to have 12 or more sacks in each of his first four seasons in the league. Parsons' 330 quarterback pressures since being drafted 12th overall in 2021 are also tied for the most in the league with Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to TruMedia. The All-Pro additionally paces the NFL with a 20.3% quarterback pressure rate (minimum 1,000 pass rushes) since 2021.
As what Parsons has done against the Lions, he's generated two sacks and 10 quarterback pressures in just two games against Detroit. He'll move around and not just exclusively line up against Sewell, but there should be a handful of head-to-head showdowns between the two All-Pros on Sunday.
When Hutchinson went down for the year in Week 6 of the 2024 season, he led the NFL in sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (17) and quarterback pressures (45). Wildly enough, Hutchinson ended the year as Detroit's sacks leader despite only playing in five games. That marked the fewest games played by a team's sacks leader in NFL history, excluding strike seasons.
Micah Parsons (19.2% quarterback pressure rate) and Aidan Hutchinson (19.2% quarterback pressure rate) rank first and second in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate across the last two seasons, per Pro Football Focus. Hutchinson will be playing his first game in 329 days on Sunday after his gruesome leg injury at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 last season, and Parsons, as mentioned earlier, will be making his Packers debut.
|Micah Parsons vs. Aidan Hutchinson, Last Two Seasons
|Micah Parsons
|Aidan Hutchinson
Games
30
22
Sacks
26.0
19.0
QB Pressure Rate
19.9%*
19.2%*
* Top two in the NFL, minimum 750 pass rushes
Anyone who follows the NFL has heard about Green Bay acquiring Micah Parsons ad nauseum. There's a reason for that. Parsons and Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only players in NFL history with at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons played. Parsons' 330 quarterback pressures since being drafted 12th overall in 2021 are also tied for the most in the league with Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to TruMedia. The All-Pro additionally paces the NFL with a 20.3% quarterback pressure rate (minimum 1,000 pass rushes) since 2021.
The Lions are healthy pretty much across the board entering Week 1 at the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay free agent addition cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) worked to get back from a knee procedure, but with the team playing again on Thursday, the Packers opt to hold off on his team debut. It's likely that 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine, who has 19 starts in two seasons, will start at the other outside corner spot opposite Keisean Nixon.
CB Nate Hobbs (knee)
S Zayne Anderson
OL Donovan Jennings
TE Ben Sims
DL Warren Brinson
DL Barryn Sorrell
No, the Packers new All-Pro edge rusher won't be on the field for a regular starter's allotment of plays on Sunday for a few reasons. The first being he held out of Cowboys training camp in an attempt to get extended, so his conditioning isn't full game read. However, he should be on the field in clear passing situations. Parsons is also dealing with back tightness as well.
-
1:27
Daniel Jones Powers Colts To 1st Week 1 Win Since 2013
-
1:26
Did The Colts Define a Clear Direction With Daniel Jones?
-
0:44
Antonio Pierce has high expectations for the Titans this season
-
1:45
On-Site Preview: Dolphins at Colts
-
2:29
On-Site Preview: Lions at Packers
-
2:45
On-Site Preview: Cardinals at Saints
-
2:40
On-Site Preview: Raiders at Patriots
-
2:39
On-Site Preview: Texans at Rams
-
2:37
On-Site Preview: Steelers at Jets
-
0:26
JUST IN: Cam Heyward, Steelers Agree to Revised Deal
-
1:24
NFL Week 1 Preview: Steelers Hope For Vintage Aaron Rodgers Against Jets
-
1:09
NFL Week 1 Preview: Cameron Ward Faces Daunting Task Against Broncos Defense
-
0:43
NFL Week 1 Preview: Lamar Jackson vs Josh Allen
-
1:07
Patrick Mahomes and Jim Harbaugh Reflect on São Paulo Game
-
0:59
Emory Hunt Thinks The Chiefs Run Game Needs To Help Patrick Mahomes
-
1:03
Will The Chiefs Defense Bounce Back After Bad Performance In Week 1
-
1:03
Is This Justin Herbert's Best Performance As The Starting QB For The Chargers?
-
0:49
What Concerns Emory Hunt About The Chiefs Defense?
-
0:50
Ryan Wilson Unconcerned With Travis Kelce
-
3:50
Jeanty Embracing High Expectations With Raiders