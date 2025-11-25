The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions clash in a key NFC North Division matchup on Thanksgiving Day. Green Bay is coming off a 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, while Detroit rallied for a 34-27 triumph over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Packers (7-3-1), who have won two in a row, are second in the NFC North, one-half game behind Chicago. The Lions (7-4), who have won two of their last three, are third in the division, one game behind the Bears. Josh Jacobs (knee) was a limited participant on Monday's practice report.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Packers lead the all-time series 107-78-7, including a 27-13 win in the season opener at Green Bay. The Lions are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Packers vs. Lions picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Lions. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Packers vs. Lions:

Packers vs. Lions spread Detroit -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Lions over/under 49 points Packers vs. Lions money line Lions -144, Packers +122

Why the Lions can cover

Quarterback Jared Goff powers the Detroit offense. In 11 starts, he has completed 69.3% of his passes for 2,769 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 108.5 rating. He has thrown at least one touchdown in every game, including multiple touchdowns in seven games. In a 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14, he completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

Leading the Lions' ground attack is Jahmyr Gibbs. The third-year veteran has played in 11 games, carrying 155 times for 951 yards (6.1 average) and 10 touchdowns. In Sunday's overtime win over the Giants, he carried 15 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard scoring run in overtime. He also has 48 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Jordan Love is having a solid season. In 11 starts, he has completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,560 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a rating of 102. He has also rushed 36 times for 160 yards (4.4 average), including one explosive run of 25 yards. In a 35-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 26, he completed 29 of 37 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Jacobs is another weapon on offense if he's able to go. In 10 games, he has carried 169 times for 648 yards (3.8 average) and 11 touchdowns. Although he is recovering from a knee bruise, he has been the Packers' heart and soul on offense, converting a team-high 41 first downs. In a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 28, he carried 22 times for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 71 yards.

How to make Packers vs. Lions picks

