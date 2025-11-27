Our Thanksgiving triple header starts with a divisional showdown between the Packers and Lions that has major playoff implications.

Green Bay (7-3-1) currently holds the sixth spot in the NFC standings, while Detroit (7-4) would be out of the playoffs if the postseason started today. That will change, however, if the Lions can win this game while atoning for their Week 1 loss to the Packers.

This game will feature a classic showdown between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. The Lions' offense, which is second in the NFL in points scored this season, will have to overcome a Packers defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest points in football through 12 weeks. Specifically, it'll be interesting to see if Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (who needs just 50 yards to reach 1,000 on the season) can have his usual impact against Green Bay's stout defense, led by perennial All-Pro Micah Parsons.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Packers vs. Lions live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 27 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: FOX



Odds: Lions -2.5, O/U 48.5

