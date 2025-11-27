Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Packers vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: Live updates, where to watch, kickoff time and what to know

Green Bay and Detroit face off in a pivotal NFC North showdown

By
1 min read

Our Thanksgiving triple header starts with a divisional showdown between the Packers and Lions that has major playoff implications. 

Green Bay (7-3-1) currently holds the sixth spot in the NFC standings, while Detroit (7-4) would be out of the playoffs if the postseason started today. That will change, however, if the Lions can win this game while atoning for their Week 1 loss to the Packers. 

This game will feature a classic showdown between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. The Lions' offense, which is second in the NFL in points scored this season, will have to overcome a Packers defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest points in football through 12 weeks. Specifically, it'll be interesting to see if Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (who needs just 50 yards to reach 1,000 on the season) can have his usual impact against Green Bay's stout defense, led by perennial All-Pro Micah Parsons. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Packers vs. Lions live

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ford Field (Detroit)
  • TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Lions -2.5, O/U 48.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bet Packers vs. Lions and other NFL Week 13 games at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Early kickoff for Lions

For the first time in 43 years, the Lions will be kicking off on Thanksgiving at a time other than 12:30. They're kicking off at 1 p.m. instead in order to keep the Holiday games starting at the "traditional" kickoff windows, according to commissioner Roger Goodell. 

The Cowboys and Chiefs will be playing at 4:30, with the nightcap between the Ravens and Bengals starting at 8:20. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 27, 2025, 4:53 PM
Nov. 27, 2025, 11:53 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives

As you can see, the Lions continue to deal with injuries on the offensive line. That is part of the reason why veteran lineman Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement

OL Miles Frazier
OL Graham Glasgow 
S Kerby Joseph
DL Tyler Lacy
WR Kalif Raymond
OL Mekhi Wingo
TE Brock Wright

Bryan DeArdo
November 27, 2025, 4:39 PM
Nov. 27, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers inactives

With Quay Walker missing his second straight game, veteran Isaiah McDuffie is slated to have a bigger role in Green Bay's defense. McDuffie has been a stud lately, recording a combined 19 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception over the Packers' last two games. 

WR Matthew Golden
LB Quay Walker
CB Nate Hobbs
OL Donovan Jennings
WR Savion Williams
DL Lukas Van Ness
DL Karl Brooks 

Bryan DeArdo
November 27, 2025, 4:36 PM
Nov. 27, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving, and thank you for sharing part of your day with us here in the live blog. We'll have updates and highlights throughout today's showdown, starting with each team's inactive report which should be coming out shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 27, 2025, 4:20 PM
Nov. 27, 2025, 11:20 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Chiefs Recipe For Success vs The Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Packers Recipe For Success vs Lions On Thanksgiving

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Bengals Recipe For Success vs Ravens On Thanksgiving

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Players To Get A 'D or F' From The 2025 NFL Draft Class

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Players To Get A 'B+' From The 2025 NFL Draft Class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Players To Get An A+ From The 2025 NFL Draft Class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Ravens' Improved Defense May Be The Bengals' Biggest Threat

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Expectations For Lamar Jackson in Upcoming Matchup Against Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    Fact or Fiction: Myles Garrett Breaks Single-season Sack Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Fact or Fiction: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Breaks Single-season Rec Yds Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Fact or Fiction: Caleb Williams Becomes Chicago's First 4,000-yd Passer

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Fact or Fiction: Jonathan Taylor Breaks Single-season Total TD Record

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Fresh Thanksgiving NFL Picks, Presented by Fresh Pet

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Baker Mayfield Suffered Left Shoulder Sprain In Week 12 Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    J.J. McCarthy Continues To Struggle, What Can Kevin O'Connell Do To Help?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Joe Burrow Wants to Play Thursday if Healthy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    What Commanders Risk in Playing Jayden Daniels

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Revisiting Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy Transition

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Quick Picks | Chiefs at Cowboys, Thanksgiving Day

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Could Chiefs miss playoffs? Kansas City's outlook for rest of season

See All NFL Videos