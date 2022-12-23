The Green Bay Packers are giving offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins an early Christmas gift as the club has inked him to a four-year extension, per NFL Media. The deal is worth $68 million in base value and has a max value of $74 million, making Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL trailing only Colts guard Quenton Nelson.

Jenkins first arrived in Green Bay as a second-round draft choice in 2019 out of Mississippi State. The 26-year-old was in the final year of his contract and likely destined for the franchise tag had the two sides not been able to come together on an extension. They've avoided that scenario and now Jenkins will be in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Throughout his tenure, Jenkins has proven to be a versatile piece along the Packers offensive line. While he is primarily looked at as a guard, he has also worked at the tackle spots and has seen time at center as well.

Last season, he was Green Bay's left tackle to begin the season with David Bakhtiari injured and then started the 2022 campaign at right tackle before kicking back in at guard. This season, Jenkins has allowed just four pressures since moving back to left guard and hasn't allowed a pressure since Week 10. In five games at right tackle, he gave up 12 pressures, per Packers Wire. Not only is Jenkins now being paid among the top guards in the NFL, but it also would rank among the top-10 left tackles in the league as well.

This extension is also the culmination of a stellar comeback for Jenkins, who tore his ACL during the 2021 season.