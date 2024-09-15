Malik Willis' first game as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback could be considered a successs. Willis, playing in relief of Jordan Love, threw his first NFL touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks as Green Bay posted a 16-10 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.

Willis enjoyed a perfect start. Through 18 minutes, Willis was 4 of 4 passes for 25 that included his touchdown pass to Wicks. He finished the game with 122 yards on 12 of 14 passing and was not sacked a single time.

Williams was aided by a ground game that at that point amassed 192 yards on 24 carries, including 164 in the first quarter. Green Bay finished the game with 261 yards on a whopping 53 carries.

Josh Jacobs led the way with 151 yards that included a 34-yard jaunt. Willis -- the Titans former third-round pick who made three starts during his two years in Nashville -- also contributed on the ground with 41 yards on six carries.

With Love recovering from a knee injury, many wondered what the Packers' offense would look like with Willis running the show. It appears, based on how Sunday's game started, that Green Bay will employ a run-heavy offense while asking Willis to make the occasional throw.

It's early, but it appears that Matt LaFleur's approach is a good one for Willis and the rest of the Packers' offense.