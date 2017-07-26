Packers' Martellus Bennett already has the first horror story of training camp

Showing up early for training camp might sound like a good idea in theory, but I'm guessing that Martellus Bennett is never going to do it again after what happened to him this week.

With training camp set to start on Wednesday for Green Bay, the Packers new tight end decided that he'd get a jump on things by heading to camp on Tuesday night. The only problem with Bennett's plan is that he didn't let anyone know that he was going to be arriving.

The Packers hold training camp at St. Norbert College, and when Bennett arrived late Tuesday, the doors to the dorms were locked, which left Bennett out in the cold.

Obviously, Bennett didn't want to sleep outside, so he did the next best thing: He drove 15 minutes to Lambeau Field and slept inside his locker.

"Just got to Green Bay not too long ago, couldn't get into the dorms, so now I'm sleeping on the floor, in my locker. Camp life, Day 1," Bennett said in a video on Instagram.

Martellus Bennett slept in front of his locker on Tuesday night. Instagram

If you don't mind a few curse words, you can see the video of Bennett by clicking here.

If you're wondering why Bennett didn't just go to a hotel for the night, he seems to have an explanation for that.

"Sleeping on the floor actually doesn't bother me, I actually like to sleep on the floor from time to time," Bennett said. "Honestly, I should've told somebody I'd be getting in late tonight."

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was actually at Lambeau on Tuesday night. Unfortunately for Bennett though, McCarthy didn't know that one of his players was sleeping in the locker room.

"I was here late last night, so he must've come after I left," McCarthy said, via Packersnews.com. "I don't usually check lockers for people sleeping."

As for Bennett, it's a miracle that he survived the night. At one point in his video, the tight end mentioned that he was slightly concerned that there might be some ghosts haunting Lambeau Field.

"I'm the only black person in this scary movie and you know the black guy has to die, so I need to recruit some other black guys," Bennett says in the video.

If Bennett did see ghosts, he should take his Instagram video and turn into a horror movie called "Packernormal Activity."