Packers' Martellus Bennett announces that he'll likely retire after this season
The Packers tight end might be hanging up his spikes after 10 NFL seasons
There are apparently not that many games left in the career of Martellus Bennett. The Packers' tight end posted a message on Instagram Saturday evening, indicating that he plans to retire from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.
"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett wrote. "To everyone that has poured themselves and time into my NFL career. These next games are for you. Thank you."
Bennett, who signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Packers this offseason, has been in the league since 2008. He's played for the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Patriots, and Packers, which means he has caught passes from the likes of Tony Romo, Eli Manning, Jay Cutler, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers. He also won a Super Bowl with Brady and the Patriots last season.
He has 427 catches for 4,520 yards and 30 scores in his career, figures that rank ninth, 12th, and 11th, respectively, among tight ends since he entered the league.
It seems likely that Bennett will have a long post-playing career in one field or another, given his engaging personality and his interest in off-field pursuits of both serious (social justice) and more whimsical (guitar, animated films, etc) in nature. Whether he hangs up his spikes at the end of the year or not, this will not be the last we hear of Martellus Bennett.
