Kicker Mason Crosby is already known as a Green Bay Packers great, and now he is in the team's history books. With the Packers game on "Monday Night Football," Crosby has tied former quarterback Brett Favre's franchise record for most consecutive games played in team history.

The 38-year-old has now played 255 straight games for Green Bay. He'll likely break the record next week when the Packers play the Miami Dolphins.

Throughout his career, he has 722 extra points made, with an impressive overall percentage of 97.3. He's made 385 field goals (long of 58 yards) and has a career conversion percentage of 81.2.

Crosby has been with the Packers for his entire career, joining them in 2007 when he was taken in the sixth round. Since then, he has been one of most reliable kickers in the league. He is a Super Bowl champion, the NFL's leading scorer in 2007, and the Packers' all-time leading scorer.

Crosby wasn't the only Packer moving up the record books, however, as Aaron Jones moved past John Brockington for third on the team's all-time rushing yards list.