Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings was a sloppy struggle for the Green Bay Packers, a game they lost 31-29.

They fell behind 28-0 after quarterback Jordan Love, who returned to action for the first time since Week 1 after an MCL sprain, threw two interceptions, one in tight coverage intended for Christian Watson and another after a pass hit receiver Romeo Doubs.

However, their luck began to change after Vikings punt returner Jalen Nailor muffed a punt on a fair catch after losing the football in the Wisconsin sun. Packers receiver Bo Melton recovered the punt down at the three right in front of the end zone. Love completed his first pass near the goal to Doubs to get down to the Vikings one, but it appeared as though he may have caught the pass in the end zone. The officials decided he caught the pass just in front of the goal line, and since the play occurred with 39 seconds in the half, the onus is on the referees to decide if they wanted to review the play.

They did not, which had Packers coach Matt LaFleur irate. He sprinted down the sideline to call timeout and get the referees to review the call. When they didn't initially grant him either, he yelled at the officials about their decision, and the encounter escalated to a point in which the referees were no longer comfortable. That led to LaFleur being called for an unsportsmanlike penalty.

"I'm absolutely embarrassed that I got an unsportsmanlike [penalty], and when you expect composure from your team, and then you're doing that, that's a bad look," LaFleur said postgame on Sunday. "I think we can all be better: myself No. 1 at the forefront of that. This is a humbling league at times, and credit to them [the Vikings]."

LaFleur said crew chief Bill Vinovich described the head coach's behavior as "too demonstrative."

"He said I was too demonstrative," LaFleur said. "I didn't cuss at the official or anything like that, but he said I was too demonstrative. That's what he called. ... I don't know. I guess I was trying to call timeout. I didn't think they saw me, so it is what it is. They made the call."

LaFleur's blood pressure likely settled down to a certain degree on the very next play when Love hit Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed on a beautiful wheel route for a 15-yard touchdown after the penalty on the coach.