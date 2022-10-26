The 3-4 Green Bay Packers are off to their worst seven-game start since Aaron Rodgers took over at quarterback. They have lost three straight games -- the most recent coming to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Anyone can tell the Packers are off just by watching them, but the statistics are astounding.

Washington's defense held Rodgers to 0 of 6 on third downs in Week 7. It marked the first game in Rodgers' career in which he did not convert a third down, per The Athletic. The Packers hadn't gone without a third-down conversion in a game since Oct. 17, 1999. This year is also the first time Rodgers has lost three straight games.

With the offensive struggles, Rodgers went on the "Pat McAfee Show" this week and said that some players that are playing maybe shouldn't be playing, and that maybe some players who aren't playing should be playing.

"It's definitely not just one play here or there," Rodgers said. "It's 20% of the time. If we have 50 plays and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that's 20% of the time. That's way too high. In the past we're looking more like, less than 10%, so that gives us a really good chance to be successful. Twenty percent, that's way too high. That's one play a series where you're really making it tough on yourself. So we've got to fix that.

"I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance."

On Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Rodgers' comments. He said that Rodgers didn't call any of his teammates out by name, and that the whole team deserves blame.

"I think that, you know, we have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes the truth hurts," LaFleur told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. "And it's no different than when your kids make a mistake, right? You tell them about it. And you make sure that -- I don't think he publicly called out individuals, I don't believe. I didn't sit there and listen to the whole thing. So I just think you have to get to the root of the truth. And that gives you an opportunity to learn and grow. And we can't run away from that, ever. And no different than when we're in those team meetings. You always call it how it is. And I don't think anybody's off limits, starting with myself."

When LaFleur was asked if he addressed Rodgers' comments with the team, the coach responded saying they definitely addressed "accountability."

Rodgers has orchestrated mid-season turnarounds before, and Green Bay's next test comes on the road against arguably the best team in the NFL in the Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football." After the loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Rodgers said it may have been the best thing for the team at this point.

"You're g-----n right it does," Rodgers responded when asked if it felt plausible that the Packers could right their wrongs and make the playoffs. "I'm not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on 'Sunday Night Football,' with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."