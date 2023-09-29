The Packers dropped to 2-2 on the season on Thursday night after the Lions were able to go into Lambeau Field and largely have their way with Green Bay en route to the 34-20 victory. In the first half, this game wasn't even close, as Detroit held a 27-3 lead at the break that included a 284 to 21 lead in total yards from scrimmage. However, as we've seen from the Packers throughout the season, they were resilient and did start to claw their way back into this divisional matchup in the second half.

Green Bay had a 12-play touchdown drive out of halftime that cut the lead to 16 thanks to a successful two-point conversation. Then, the defense forced two punts from the Lions offense and eventually found the end zone again to get within 10 points in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. It was at this juncture that the Lions marched down to the Green Bay 12-yard line with 8:10 remaining in regulation. There, the defense initially held firm and forced Detroit to a field goal attempt, which went through the uprights to push the lead to 13.

However, once viewers returned from a commercial break, it was revealed that the officials announced a penalty on Packers linebacker Quay Walker for illegally leaping over the long-snapper. That not only gave the Lions a new set of downs, but they punched the ball in for a touchdown to go up by 17 and chewed two more minutes off the clock.

"You have to be within one yard of the line of scrimmage. You cannot get a running start and do that," head coach Matt LaFleur said of the penalty after the game, via NFL.com. "It was bad. It was a bad deal."

LaFleur could be seen talking to Walker following the play on the Packers sideline, using the miscue as a coachable moment. While the infraction certainly didn't help Green Bay's hopes of pulling off the monumental comeback, LaFleur isn't putting the loss on Walker's shoulders.

"I'm not going to sit here and blame Quay," he said. "Obviously, we need to do a better job educating our players on what the rules are. Again, that's on me."

LaFleur is right not to simply put Walker in the crosshairs in the aftermath of this loss. After all, the linebacker was having himself a stellar night to that point, finishing with 19 tackles. That's the most by any player in a game this season and the most by a Packer in a game in the last 25 seasons. But this is starting to become a theme for Walker, who was penalized and ejected for pushing a member of the Lions medical staff in their final game last season, which proved costly. The 2022 first-round pick has plenty of talent to be a key piece to Green Bay's defense, but those mental errors are currently limiting his ceiling.