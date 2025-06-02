The Green Bay Packers won 11 regular-season games and made it to the NFL playoffs for a second consecutive year in 2024. Fifth-year quarterback Jordan Love, who signed a big contract extension in July 2024, battled through injuries to compile a 9-6 record in 15 starts.

Though Love's production did drop a bit, coach Matt LaFleur isn't buying the narrative that his signal caller regressed in his second year leading Green Bay's offense.

"I think there's, like, a narrative out there that, for whatever reason, that he wasn't as productive as the year before," LaFleur said, via The Athletic. "Well, he missed significant time and he missed the better of three games. ... Three games is a significant amount of time and you're going to be a little bit -- you're not going to produce as much from a numbers perspective."

Love suffered an MCL sprain with 15 seconds left in Green Bay's Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That caused him to miss consecutive games against the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. He also suffered minor setbacks that knocked him out of a Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.

As a result, Love's completion percentage dropped (from 64.2% in 2023 to 63.1% in 2024), he threw for almost 800 fewer yards and had just 25 touchdowns through the air after producing 32 in 2023. He also matched his interception total from 2023 with 11 last season.

Still, as was the case in 2023, Love got better as the year went on. He did not throw a single interception in Green Bay's final seven regular-season games. He did turn the ball over three times in Green Bay's wild-card loss to the Eagles, however.

Though injuries are an obvious cause for Love's lower numbers, LaFleur also attributed some of the attrition in production to the personnel around Love.

"Let's be honest -- we did have a lot of drops last year," LaFleur said. "So there was other circumstances that play into it. All in all, I think everybody's going to be better though."

Love's been in the NFL since Green Bay selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But he's still growing as a quarterback after spending the first three years of his rookie contract behind former longtime starter Aaron Rodgers.

Love has less than 40 games of starting experience under his belt as a sixth-year player. That means there's plenty of room for improvement.

"He's played a lot of ball," LaFleur said. "Along with that he's gained a lot of confidence. I think he's certainly comfortable in helping lead others and telling them what to do. He's a coach on the field. He knows this offense as good as anybody in regards to the details and what we're trying to get accomplished and I think he articulates that well to the other players."