If you're the Green Bay Packers, you know what happens or doesn't happen next week will be a massive story. That's when the team begins mandatory minicamp, as in, they're not asking for volunteers like they have to for OTAs -- when Aaron Rodgers opted to skip the proceedings (unusual for him) and instead stand his ground on his side of the tug-of-war rope. He wasn't the only key player absent, but given the fact he's reportedly told the team he won't play another snap for them, it's not difficult to discern why his absence was more poignant than others like wideout Davante Adams and several other receivers (hmm... coincidence?).

With mandatory minicamp about to get underway, however, failure to report will carry a fine and an even bigger headline in the Packers quarterback controversy. Should Rodgers not report, it will signal he's truly dug in and not budging an inch, and the Packers will then have to decide if they'll fine their future Hall of Fame quarterback -- to the tune of $93,085 if he misses all three days.

Pennies to the bank account of Rodgers, yes, so head coach Matt LaFleur would rather his QB simply show up.

"It's important that we have all our guys and certainly we'd love him to be here, and hopefully we'll see him Tuesday," LaFleur said, via Olivia Reiner of Packers News.

Sense the tone here, because LaFleur didn't say he expects Rodgers to appear, but he instead hopes he does; and that's a meaningful differentiation. It shows the Packers literally have no idea what Rodgers will do, something that provides more evidence to an obvious communication barrier between the two sides.

Speaking of being dug in, the organization is that as well, considering they've repeatedly made it clear they have no interest in trading Rodgers. There was no blockbuster deal done during the 2021 NFL Draft -- when news of the rift surfaced -- and there's been no movement thereafter either, unless you count the team recently making bookkeeping moves to create space to carry what will be a sizable cap hit by Rodgers this year. They reportedly awarded tight end Robert Tonyan a new deal, and it's one that converts $2.39 million to a signing bonus to spread over several years.

Rodgers is set to hit the Packers salary cap for $37.2 million in 2021, and the team has only $6 million in cap space at the moment, so every little bit helps in increasing the latter number. If they were looking to trade him, they'd presumably spare themselves the financial acrobats -- considering a post-June 1 trade would land them $22.85 million in savings (after eating $14.35 million in dead money). Of course, signing Rodgers to a new extension would also help alleviate the cap pressure to a massive degree, and the club has reportedly tried, but it's rumored the three-time league MVP rebuffed their offer(s).

For his part, Tonyan joins LaFleur in wanting to see Rodgers in minicamp.

"Just speaking from a friend standpoint, I just miss one of my friends just like I miss Allen, Davante," Tonyan said. "[OTAs are] optional, and I do wish one of my favorite teammates and friends on the team was here."



We'll soon see if he will be again.