Matt LaFleur is not just the Green Bay Packers head coach. He is apparently also an insider when it comes to Taylor Swift news. As he prepares to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 13, he is hearing some rumors swirling regarding Swift's plans for the game.

LaFleur said he's "heard" the superstar singer will be at Lambeau Field for the "Sunday Night Football" matchup.

"It is what it is. It comes with it I guess. Is she supposed to be here? That's what I've heard," LaFleur said.

He did not reveal who his sources are that gave him the inside scoop that Swift will be cheering on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs at the stadium. LaFleur says he's not letting the A-list celebrity appearance impact the Packers' focus on the task at hand. He noted that stars in the stands are just part of what goes on in the league.

"That's just part of it, and we're definitely more focused on the game, but I'm sure there will be some fired-up people in the stands if she shows up," LaFleur said.

Swift's dating life is always in the news,and now that she is dating the Chiefs' star tight end, she is the talk of the NFL as well.

Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games already this season, including away games, but has not been able to support Kelce and Co. in person recently due to international tour dates. When she's at games, the Chiefs are undefeated and Kelce has 34 catches for 432 yards, totaling 108 yards per game, with two touchdowns, averaging 12.2 yards per reception.

In the six games without Swift, Kelce has 36 catches for 300 yards, averaging 50 yards per game, along with three touchdowns. That also adds up to 8.2 yards per reception. Kelce's four lowest receiving yard totals have come without Swift there, and he hasn't cracked 100 yards receiving in games she doesn't attend.

The Grammy winner is often seen watching games with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, when she does attend games. In the past, she has also brought along other celebrities to the box with her.

The Chiefs are leading the AFC West at 8-3. The Packers are on a two-game winning streak, and currently sit at 5-6, third in the NFC North.