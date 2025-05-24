Green Bay Packers first-round pick Matthew Golden is already settling into his new home. The Texas product, who became the first Packers' wide receiver to be drafted on Day 1 since 2002, called Green Bay "a special place to be" ahead of his debut NFL season. From a fishing trip with fellow Packers rookie Savion Williams to a charity softball game, Golden immersed himself in one of the NFL's most unique and passionate fandoms.

OTAs are right around the corner, and Golden settled into the community prior to his first offseason program, which gets underway May 27. Mandatory minicamp runs the following week from June 10-12.

"Me and Savion Williams went fishing yesterday," Golden said to local reporters. "We went up to the flea market and we went to some other place. The people in there, they were just welcoming, just excited to have us here. You can definitely tell the energy that Green Bay has, man. It's truly a special place to be."

Packers fans in attendance at last month's draft, held outside Lambeau Field, rejoiced when their franchise finally took a first-round receiver. The 23 years without a Day 1 wide receiver selection was the longest drought for a team in NFL history. Brett Favre was the last Green Bay quarterback to have first-round talent at his side, as Javon Walker flew off the board early in the 2002 draft.

Golden could be a cornerstone of the offense in short order. The Packers have not featured a 1,000-yard receiver in four years, but Golden boasts that kind of productive upside after he just narrowly missed the threshold with 987 yards in his lone season at Texas.

"I'm starting to realize Green Bay is not too big," Golden said. "A lot of people are gonna recognize me. But it's a blessing just to be able to be around people that care about you and can see you. So for me, it's just being able to show my face and show that I love being here. I'm ready to put my best foot forward and go out there and play ball."

Golden is on a steep climb. He opened his college football career at the Group of Five level, moved to the Big 12 when Houston made the leap in conference realignment and transferred to Texas to play his final season in the SEC.

As the competition grew tougher, Golden only became more efficient. He needed two fewer games as a sophomore to match his freshman catch total of 38, and he blew that career high out of the water last fall with 58 grabs for the Longhorns. The former four-star recruit set new personal bests in every receiving category in 2024 and paced the SEC with nine touchdowns.