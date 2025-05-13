The Green Bay Packers needed to ensure Jayden Reed he has a future with the team.

Reed, who has been the leading receiver on the Packers in each of the last two seasons, was ensured the draft selections of Matthew Golden (first round) and Savion Williams (third round) would not affect his status as the team's top receiver. Per ESPN, agent Drew Rosenhaus was asked to clarify the wide receiver's status in Green Bay with the Packers upgrading the wide receiver position.

Green Bay selected a wide receiver in the first round (Golden) for the first time since 2002, when the team selected Javon Walker. The Packers never selected a wide receiver in the first round in the Aaron Rodgers era at quarterback, making the drought notable over the years. Reed and Christian Watson were the second-round picks who are on the current roster. Watson was selected in 2022 and Reed in 2023.

Reed was the leading pass catcher for the Packers over the last two seasons. He caught 64 passes for 793 yards in his rookie season (2003, on 95 targets) while having 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns (75 targets). While Reed has been a dynamic weapon in Green Bay's offense, the Packers felt the need to upgrade their wide receiver unit based on the lack of a true No. 1 threat (at least by the box score numbers).

The Packers' last 1,000-yard receiver was Davante Adams in 2021. Reed is the only wideout to top 800 yards in a season since, accomplishing the feat in 2024.

Green Bay's current wide receivers include Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks. Golden is likely to have a significant role in the offense as a first-round pick while Williams adds depth to one of the deeper wide receiver groups in the NFL.

The Packers have depth at wide receiver, but not a true No. 1 heading into 2025. Perhaps they feel Reed can be that player, but his targets will certainly be challenged heading into 2025.