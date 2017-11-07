Packers' Mike McCarthy says 'Brett Hundley is not our issue right now'

With Aaron Rodgers sidelined with a broken collarbone until at least Week 15, the Packers' job is simple: stay afloat until their superstar quarterback can return to rescue them. So far, they haven't done their job.

Since losing Rodgers early on in Week 6, the Packers have gone 0-3 (including the game in which Rodgers was hurt) as new starting quarterback Brett Hundley has failed to play competent football. In three games, he's completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 489 yards, one touchdown, four picks, and a 58.0 passer rating. He's also scored twice on the ground.

Despite Hundley's lackluster showing, his coach isn't willing to blame him or contemplate bringing in an outside starting-caliber quarterback. On Monday night, after the Packers lost 30-17 to the Lions at home, Mike McCarthy said that Hundley isn't their biggest problem right now.

"I have great faith in Brett Hundley. Brett Hundley is not our issue right now," McCarthy said, via the team's official website. "There's some very lopsided statistics. Look close at those. They told the story."

McCarthy was talking about the Packers' struggles on third down and the Lions' ability to generate big plays. And he's right. The Lions dominated on third down, going 8 of 13 while the Packers went 2 of 9. And Matthew Stafford averaged 10.9 yards per pass with completions of 63, 25, and 23 yards. The biggest reason why the Lions generated big plays and converted on third downs? They have a starting-caliber quarterback and the Packers don't.

Hundley's numbers from Monday night don't look awful -- 26 of 38 for 245 yards, one rushing touchdown, and an 86.0 rating -- but that stat line is bloated by garbage time. When the game was actually within reach, Hundley and the Packers failed to move the football. When they did move the football, Hundley failed to spot a wide-open touchdown. That doesn't mean Hundley is the only one who deserves blame. McCarthy deserves blame for his play-calling. Davante Adams deserves blame for not laying out for a catchable deep ball. The running backs deserve blame for failing to provide Hundley with a steady ground assault. And the defense deserves blame for ... I'll let Damarious Randall explain in the NSFW way he did after the game.

#Packers CB Damarious Randall on the defense: “We just shitted the bed. Point blank. Period.” — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) November 7, 2017

But Hundley doesn't look like a starting-caliber quarterback. There's no way around that. Without Rodgers covering up their warts, the Packers' season appears to be doomed. At this point, the Packers' playoff hopes likely won't even come down to if Rodgers' bone can heal by Week 15. It'll likely come down to if the Packers can win enough games by Week 15 so that it even makes sense for Rodgers to come back.

Anyway, the Packers will head to Chicago this weekend to face the Bears where they'll be an underdog, which hasn't happened in forever.

My guy @JoeFortenbaugh says #Bears are favored over #Packers for 1st time since the Dec. 22, 2008 Monday night tilt at Soldier Field. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 6, 2017

Strange times.