The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that Ed Policy has been named the organization's next chairman, president and chief executive officer, and that he will take over for longtime executive Mark Murphy when he retires from those positions in July 2025 at the Packers annual meeting of shareholders.

"I am incredibly honored, excited and grateful to the search committee, the board, the shareholders and the entire organization for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity," Policy said in a team statement. "I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field.

"This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers' consistent success on and off the field. We are the people's team, and I love being a part of it."

Policy, the son of longtime 49ers and Browns executive Carmen Policy, is entering his 13th year with the Packers, and has most recently served as the team's chief operating officer. He began his career with Green Bay in 2012, working as a vice president and general counsel before being promoted to COO in 2018. He had previously worked in the NFL league office, the Arena Football League, and as a practicing lawyer in Ohio and California. He was recommended to the board of directors by search committee chair Susan Finco and vice chair Dan Ariens, and elected by unanimous vote.

"Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports," Murphy said of his successor. "Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected -- both in the building and within the NFL.

"I've enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization. In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans. Thank you to the search committee for their thorough work in this process. I'm excited about this coming season and the future of the Packers."