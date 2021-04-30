Aaron Rodgers has apparently had it with the Green Bay Packers, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback reportedly wants out of the only franchise he's ever called home. Playing for 16 seasons in Green Bay is enough for Rodgers, who reportedly told some members of the Packers organization he doesn't want to return to the team.

The Packers' failure to help Rodgers out on offense is why the legendary quarterback doesn't want to return. Green Bay has failed to equip Rodgers with any offensive talent at the skill positions in the first round of the NFL Draft, and the trend continued Thursday night. Green Bay took cornerback Eric Stokes in Round 1, the 20th consecutive season the Packers failed to select an offensive skill position player in the first round that wasn't a quarterback (Rodgers has been the Packers starter for 14 years).

Green Bay ended the offensive skill position player drought last season, selecting quarterback Jordan Love -- creating a firestorm around Rodgers that never was put out. Here are the Packers' first-round picks since 2009:

Green Bay has been trying to fix its defense for years, but the highest skill position player -- other than quarterback -- the Packers ever selected in the Rodgers era was Davante Adams at No. 53 overall (2014). That pick turned out pretty well for Green Bay.

The last skill position player the Packers took -- that wasn't a quarterback -- in the first round? Javon Walker in 2002 at No. 20 overall. At least Green Bay tried to help Brett Favre out toward the end of his career.