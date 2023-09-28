The Green Bay Packers will be without their star left tackle for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, just hours before their Week 4 matchup with the Lions to open up Week 4, the club placed two-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari on injured reserve. Bakhtiari had been dealing with a knee injury and missed the club's Week 2 and Week 3 matchup before the team ultimately decided to put him on the shelf for at least the next month.

With Bakhtiari landing on IR, that means he'll be required to miss a minimum of four games. On top of this Week 4 matchup with the Lions, the veteran tackle will miss Green Bay's Week 5 trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders, a matchup in Denver with the Broncos in Week 7, and a divisional bout with the Vikings at home on Oct. 29 in Week 8. The Packers also have their bye week in Week 6, which would not count toward Bakhtiari's absence. While the earliest he could technically return to the field is Week 9 against the Rams, NFL Media reported that it's unclear when or if Bakhtiari will return this season.

When healthy, Bakhtiari is one of the top blindside tackles that the NFL has to offer. However, his health has been a key storyline for the Packers offensive line over the past few seasons. On New Year's Eve in 2020, Bakhtiari tore his ACL in practice and was ruled out for the remainder of that season. He played just one game the following year. In 2022, he appeared in 11 of the Packers 18 regular-season contests.

Bakhtiari has spent his entire career with Green Bay ever since the franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Colorado. During his tenure, Bakhtiari has earned three Pro Bowl nods along with his All-Pro accolades.

In the immediate, Rasheed Walker has started the previous two games at left tackle for the Packers, and it would appear that would be the option the team will proceed with going forward.