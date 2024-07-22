One of the most important Green Bay Packers is sticking around for a while longer. According to NFL Media, defensive tackle Kenny Clark agreed to terms with the Packers on a three-year extension worth $64 million on Sunday. Total guarantee figures were not reported, but NFL Media noted that Clark will receive $29 million total in 2024.

"He's a pro's pro," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Clark on Monday. "He takes care of his body, puts the right things first and the main thing is the main thing for Kenny. He loves football. To play as long as he has at the level that he has, you got to love it, and he certainly loves football. He is an unselfish team guy. He is all about winning, and he is the exact example of guys you want in that locker room."

Clark, 29, was headed into the final season of the four-year, $70 million extension he signed back in 2020. He had been set to count against Green Bay's books for $27.5 million, per Over The Cap, and his contract contained three void years that would have accelerated at $13.75 million dead cap hit onto the Packers' cap sheet in 2025. Instead, Clark will now be under contract for the next several years.

"He is the model player that you kind of want to build a program around," Gutekunst said. "Obviously, he is a great player. He has been as consistent as you could ever imagine. We're just really excited to be able to extend him and let him lead that group for the foreseeable future."

His new deal's average annual value of approximately $21.3 million makes him the league's 12th-highest paid defensive tackle, behind several players paid this offseason like Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, Justin Madubuike, Quinnen Williams, Derrick Brown and Dexter Lawrence, and just ahead of Christian Barmore. Unlike most of those players (Jones excepted), this is Clark's third NFL contract and not his second, but he remains an excellent player as he heads into his 30s.

"Kenny is the model of consistency in everything he does," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. "His approach, obviously he was participating here all offseason and just the work he puts in. He has guys with him out in California and helping those young guys along. You can always count on him each and every Sunday. I'm really happy, ecstatic that we got that done. I think that guys are fired up for him as well."

Clark is coming off his third career Pro Bowl berth after notching career highs with 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits in 2023. He has missed just one game over the past three seasons, recording at least four sacks from the nose tackle position in each of them. As the Packers transition to a new defensive system under coordinator Jeff Hafley, Clark will play a crucial role up front as both a run stopper and, as his more recent production indicates, pass rusher.

"I think he's good in any system," LaFleur said. "Hopefully there's more out there for him. ... I think he still has room to continue to grow, but I love the fact that we got that done, and that he'll be out there with us."