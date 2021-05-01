Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants nothing more to do with the Green Bay Packers. And the Green Bay Packers appear to know that. Addressing fans Saturday in a monthly column on the team's official website, club president Mark Murphy led his latest thoughts by acknowledging "an issue" with the star quarterback. In the wake of reports that Rodgers would contemplate retirement if he isn't traded amid a deteriorating relationship with the front office, Murphy said he and other Packers leaders "are very much aware of Aaron's concerns" but reiterated that the Packers are committed to the reigning NFL MVP.

"The first day of the NFL Draft is typically a very busy day for all NFL teams, with plenty of newsworthy events," Murphy wrote. "For the Packers, though, Thursday was definitely a day filled with more intrigue than usual. The day started with the report that Aaron Rodgers is upset with the Packers and doesn't want to return to the team. When a report like that involves the reigning MVP, it is obviously a huge story, and it dominated the sports news for most of the day. This is an issue that we have been working on for several months.

"(General manager) Brian Gutekunst, (coach) Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron," Murphy continued. "We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader."

It remains to be seen if the Packers' public commitments will prompt any change in heart from Rodgers. The perennial Pro Bowler first hinted in 2020, after Green Bay traded up to draft QB Jordan Love in the first round, that he would likely finish his career elsewhere. Since then, he's dropped additional hints that he might not be long for the Packers. Just this week, reports indicated he was told this offseason that he would be dealt, and as of Wednesday, the eve of the 2021 draft, even expected to be shipped to the 49ers.

The Packers, meanwhile, have been steadfast in saying they intend only to keep Rodgers in 2021 and beyond.