Packers president finally responds to report of dysfunction and alleged Aaron Rodgers drama

It's been exactly one week since a story came out from Bleacher Report that painted a highly unflattering picture of the Packers organization, and although multiple players in Green Bay have responded to the story over the past few days, including Aaron Rodgers, one noticeable person who has stayed silent is team president Mark Murphy.

Murphy has been in Green Bay since 2007, so if anyone was in a position to confirm or deny the story, it would be him. Murphy knows exactly what's going on behind the scenes in Green Bay, so it raised a few eyebrows when he didn't speak up right away to defend his star quarterback.

After nearly a week of mulling things over, Murphy finally broke his silence on Wednesday during an exclusive interview with WXOW-TV in Wisconsin. Although Murphy didn't come out and shoot down the entire report, he did say that one thing in the story was definitely false.

"The conversation that allegedly took place between Aaron and I was completely false," Murphy said.

The story suggests that Murphy was getting tired of Rodgers' "diva stuff," which led to a phone conversation where Murphy allegedly told Rodgers "don't be the problem" just as the team was getting set to hire new coach Matt LaFleur.

"We had a great conversation," Murphy said. "It was very positive. We talked about Matt LaFleur and I said, 'Aaron, I think this change is going to be great for you and the organization,' and he was very positive."

As for the rest of the story, although Rodgers referred to it as a "smear attack," Murphy didn't go that far with his description of the piece. The Packers president made it sound like he thought some of the story was true, while other parts were completely false.

"It's all in the past. It's a lot of half-truths and a lot of stuff just made up," Murphy said. "If things were as bad as that article implied, we never would've won a Super Bowl. We never would've gone to eight straight playoffs. It was certainly exaggerated."

Drama or not, Murphy pointed out that it was time for a change in Green Bay, which is why the team eventually fired McCarthy.

"I just felt like we did need a change and I think last year, with [former Packers general manager Ted Thompson] stepping down into more of a senior advisory role, then this year, just felt like we needed a change," Murphy said. "As Aaron said, I have nothing but great respect for Mike and what he's accomplished for us."

Now that the storm from the story has basically blown over, Murphy seems to think the piece could end up being a good thing for both Rodgers and the Packers.

"I think this is going to be great motivation for him and the team," Murphy said. "You hate to have your dirty laundry aired, but I do think it's going to be a positive."

Rodgers seems to be at his best when he's playing with a chip on his shoulder, and he's almost certainly going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder in 2019. The other advantage for the Packers this year is that Rodgers actually could be be healthy. Earlier this week, the quarterback revealed that he played most of the 2018 season with a sprained MCL and a tibial plateau fracture.