There can oftentimes be hard feelings when a player decides to leave an organization. That is not case the case as it relates to Davante Adams and his former team, the Green Bay Packers.

During a meeting with team shareholders, Packers president Mark Murphy lauded Adams, in particular the way the team's former receiver handled the end of his tenure in Green Bay. Adams, despite reportedly receiving a highly lucrative offer from the Packers, elected instead to orchestrate a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders where he signed a monster deal.

"I have tremendous respect for Davante," Murphy said, via NBC Sports. "Obviously he was a great player for us, and as fine a person as you'll ever see in the game. The way he handled this entire situation was really outstanding, and I am very confident that he will come back and he will be a member of our Hall of Fame."

Murphy's comments regarding Adams are in sync with what Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said of his former teammate. With Adams blossoming into an elite receiver over the past five years, Rodgers saw a boost in his own personal accolades that include winning the previous two league MVP awards.

"Ultimately, Davante thought it was best for him and his family to be in Vegas," Rodgers said. "So that was tough, for sure, but I love [Davante] and love our connection. ... I can't fault him, I asked him at the end, I said, 'What can I do for you?' He said, 'I want to go to Vegas.' I said, 'Alright.'"

Adams clearly left his mark in Green Bay. His 669 receptions is second all time in franchise history. Adams is also second in franchise annals in career touchdown receptions (73) and is also fourth in career receiving yards (8,121). He is undoubtedly among the top five receivers in Packers history, a group that also includes Hall of Fame wideouts Don Hutson and James Lofton along with Sterling Sharpe and Donald Driver.

Each of those players are current members of the Packers' Hall of Fame, an honor that Adams will likely receive when his playing days are over.