Packers president wants fans excited about possible Super Bowl in Vikings stadium

In NFL history there are few rivalries as bitter and acrimonious as the Packers and Vikings. Everyone has a rival and everyone dislikes their rival, but the Green Bay-Minnesota feud is like football's version of the Hatfields vs. the McCoys. When Brett Favre signed with the Vikings, it wasn't just disappointing, it felt like treason.

So when Packers president Mark Murphy takes the stage at a Lambeau Field "shareholders' meeting" during July and tells fans that the Packers are thrilled about their legion of supporters hopping in the car the week of the Super Bowl and driving across the state of Wisconsin to play for a title.

That title would take place in ... Minnesota. At the Vikings stadium.

"It's going to be a lot of fun for all our fans to drive across the state when we're in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis." Mark Murphy — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) July 24, 2017

Now, that's not to say that Murphy is going full bore at the Vikings here and laughing at the prospect of the Packers playing in Minnesota for the Super Bowl. He's not not doing that, but this does not appear on first blush to be a full-blown troll job by the Packers president.

And what else is he supposed to say? Green Bay employs the services of one Aaron Rodgers. The Packers come into every single season with the expectation of making the Super Bowl and/or challenging for a championship. It would be silly to try and encourage fans by saying something about winning the division or hosting a home playoff game.

A Super Bowl that close to Wisconsin would be loaded with Packers fans. Minneapolis would turn green and so would the faces of Vikings fans.