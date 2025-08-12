The Green Bay Packers will spend the next week of training camp practicing without their star quarterback, as Jordan Love will miss time in order to have a procedure on his left thumb.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Love had a ligament issue in his left thumb, which was why it was taped for Monday's practice, and the team hopes Love returns to practice next week. All signs point to Love being ready for the start of the season on Sept. 7.

With the injury happening this early in training camp, the Packers and Love aim for a complete fix with the procedure now so it doesn't become a lingering issue throughout the year. With it being an injury to his non-throwing hand, the concern with a left thumb ligament injury would be less about the passing game and more about ball-handling in the run and play-action game and ball security.

Love being healthy and at his best is critical for the Packers to reach their goals of being a contender in the NFC this season. He's had back-to-back terrific regular seasons, but will be looking to bounce back from a rough performance against the Eagles in the Wild Card round this past January, as he threw three interceptions in a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

The Packers hope that it can serve as a learning experience for Love as he continues his growth as a quarterback, still having started just 32 games even as he goes into his fifth year in Green Bay. Even with a minor setback with this thumb injury in camp, Love isn't expected to miss any time as the Packers host one of their chief NFC North rivals, the Lions, in Week 1.